MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Police are searching for the driver of a black sedan that ran from the scene of a crash Tuesday night.

Video released by Crime Stoppers shows the sedan leaving the scene on the 100 block of E. Grand Ave. and turning onto Jackson St. around 9:10 p.m. Officers say someone was injured in the crash.

1 injured in Marshall hit and run; police searching for the driver of a black sedan (Source: Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers)

If you know who the driver is, or have any information on the case, call Crime Stoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use their online Submit a Tip form. You can also leave anonymous tips through the P3Tips app. Tips that result in an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.