Suspected domestic dispute leaves man shot to death in Shreveport apartment complex

Cooper Road Apartments Shooting Nov 16

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Shreveport that left a man dead Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, an emergency call came in shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. 11 police units responded to the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in north Shreveport in response to the shooting, and two fire department responded when called for a medical emergency for a victim that was seriously wounded.

Police confirmed a middle-aged man was shot in the neck and the stomach. He was transported to Ochsner with life-threatening injuries where he was confirmed deceased.

A person of interest has been detained by police. They report that it appears to have been a domestic dispute.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

