1 man dead after shooting in Broadmoor neighborhood

SPD investigating a fatal shooting in the Broadmoor neighborhood. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

Police responded to reports of shots fired just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Dudley Street. Investigators found a man in a vehicle who had been shot in the face. The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where he was pronounced dead.

At this time there are no suspects in this case. If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

