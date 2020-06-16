Marshall: Victim seriously injured in shooting in Bella Wyatt Park area

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall, Texas, man is fighting for life after being critically injured in a shooting near Bella Wyatt Park Monday night.

According to Lt. Len Ames, public information officer for the Marshall Police Department, at around 8:30 p.m. Monday two MPD patrol officers were in the 1700 block of Grand Avenue when they heard multiple gunshots fired in the area of Bella Waytt Park on East Rusk Street.

The officers responded immediately to the area where they heard the shots, just as witnesses were calling 911 to report the shooting.

When they arrived, officers found that a crowd had gathered and were told an individual had been shot. The officers located the victim and administered first aid until the Marshall Fire Department responded with an ambulance. The victim was then taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

The Marshall Police Department is asking witnesses who may have seen or

recorded the incident to contact them at 903-935-4540 or Marshall/Harrison Crime Stoppers at (903)

935-9969.

