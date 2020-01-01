One wounded in Hollywood shooting, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in the Hollywood neighborhood where a man was wounded by gunfire Tuesday night.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, officers received a call just before 9:30 p.m. about shots being fired in the 700 block of West 70th Street. Police say when they arrived at the National Liquor Bank, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Hines says the victim has life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

