SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a surprise move, one of three men accused in the January 2019 death of Shreveport police officer Chatéri Payne on Monday morning pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in her death.

Pierre, along with 29-year-old Tre’veon Anderson, and 41-year-old Glenn Frierson, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in March 2019.

In his guilty plea, Lawrence Pierre, 24, who along with 29-year-old Tre’veon Anderson, and 41-year-old Glenn Frierson, agreed to testify in his former co-defendants’ trial, which will kick off with jury selection at 2 p.m. Monday.

Pierre, dressed in khakis and an orange and beige striped t-shirt, came before jury selection got started Monday morning in Caddo District Court. Presiding Caddo District Judge John Mosley accepted the plea and immediately sentenced Pierre to life in prison without the possibility of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

While still in court, Pierre was handed subpoenas to testify in the trial of Anderson and Firerson.

Following Pierre’s guilty plea and sentence, the court took a brief recess and then went back into session to entertain motions from the two remaining defendants.

First, Anderson wanted his trial continued because he said he had sent a letter to the Caddo District Attorney’s office claiming a total of seven public defenders had been assigned to his case and he wanted to represent himself. In the letter, he also claimed he had not seen the prosecution’s discovery (evidence) and that he was negotiating with prosecutors.

Assistant District Attorney Ron Stamps said if Anderson chose to represent himself he can, but it would be at his “own peril.” Stamps also said there was never any negotiation between the DA’s office and Anderson, that the State had not initiated negotiations, nor asked any questions.

Mosley denied Anderson’s motion and ordered him back in court at 2 p.m.

Frierson, who is represented by Mary Harried from the Caddo Parish Public Defender’s Office, requested his trial be severed from Anderson’s, due to certain allegations by Anderson. However, Stamps said the allegations did not have a factual basis and the severance should be denied.

Harried also claimed she only saw 175 pages of discovery on April 1, but Stamps countered the discovery had been filed from the beginning or almost the beginning and there had been ample time to review it.

Again, Mosley denied both motions and instructed Frierson and his attorney to return to court at 2 p.m. for jury selection.

Chateri Payne (KTAL/KMSS file photo)

Officer Payne was fatally shot on Jan. 9, 2019, shooting death of Officer Payne as she prepared to leave for her shift as an SPD patrol officer.

All three suspects were arrested less than a week later. A Caddo Parish Grand Jury indicted the trio on March 20, 2019, charging each with one count of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of the young officer and mother of a toddler.

In earlier proceedings that began in early 2020 and only concluded in December, one of the defendants – Anderson – filed motions asking for a change of venue for the trial and asking that each of the defendants be tried separately.

In February 2020, Caddo District Judge John Mosely, who is presiding over the cases, denied both motions.

Later, Anderson, in his own handwriting, submitted a writ to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals asking it to “review” both decisions; the Second Circuit denied the writ, so Mosely’s decision stood.

Due to COVID-19 closures and restrictions, along with attorney changes along the way, two earlier trial dates were set, the first on March 8, 2021, which was reset to July 26. But on July 21, 2021, that trial date was reset to April 4, 2022.

If convicted, the remaining defendants each face a mandatory life term in prison without benefit of probation, parole or reduction in sentence.