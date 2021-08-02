1 person dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person is dead and another is fighting for his life after an early morning shooting in the Summer Grove neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 6:30 Monday morning at the Residences of SpringRidge apartment homes. Shreveport Police say that two men were shot. Both victims were taken by car to a local hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The other victim was transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, but SPD says they do believe there were multiple shooters and they do have people of interest. Police do not think that anyone involved in the shooting lives in the apartment complex.

This is a developing story. We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates when they are available.