SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a man was left with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the Allendale neighborhood.

Shreveport Police say the shooting took place around 1 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Patzman Street. They say a person was standing outside when someone pulled up in a car and shot them in the face.

They were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.