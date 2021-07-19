1 person fighting for life, another in custody after early morning shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is fighting for his life, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a Shreveport apartment complex.

Shreveport Police say that a little before 1 a.m. Monday, a man left the Villa Norte apartments after an argument, then came back and shot the victim in the cheek. The suspect then went to a nearby apartment, where he was later arrested.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries.

