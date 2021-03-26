1 person in custody after standoff with deputies in Deep East Texas

UPDATE (7:30 A.M.) – A person is in custody following a standoff with law enforcement in Shelby County late Thursday night.

Very few details have been released about this incident, but it occurred in the area of FM 699 near Center.

It also remains unclear when the sheriff’s office will release more details on the person’s identity and how the incident started.

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is negotiating with a suspect, and they have closed a road off.

This incident is connected to an issue that happened Thursday afternoon, wrote the sheriff’s office.

FM 699 has been shutdown. Deputies have also formed a perimeter around the suspect, who is not on the loose.

Officials expect the road to be closed until they resolve the situation.

“We ask for your prayers for all officers and the suspect involved at this time,” said the sheriff’s office.