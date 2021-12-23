1 seriously wounded in West Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One man is seriously wounded after a shooting in west Shreveport Thursday morning.

Police responded to the call around 10 a.m.

According to police, two men were having a disagreement in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Store in the 2400 block of Laurel Street when the shooting happened.

One of the men involved was transported to the hospital in life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is an ongoing investigation.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story as information becomes available.