1 wounded, another in custody in W. Shreveport shooting

Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in the 400O block of Curtis Ln. that left one person wounded Tuesday afternoon. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police say they have a suspect in custody in connection with a shooting in West Shreveport that left one person critically wounded early Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after noon in the 4000 block of Curtis Ln., just off Greenwood Rd., according to online Caddo Parish 911 dispatch records.

Police say one person showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds in the upper body. They say the victim’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

A blue SUV can be seen parked askew on the front yard of a house on nearby Independence Avenue that appears to have been struck by gunfire.

Neither the name of the suspect or the victim has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.