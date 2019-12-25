1 shot in Caddo Heights shooting, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport’s Caddo Heights neighborhood that left a woman wounded by gunfire Tuesday evening.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, authorities responded to reports of shots being fired in the 2700 block of Malcolm Street just before 7:00 p.m.

Police say when they arrived, they found a woman with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

