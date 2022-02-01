CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured in Cherokee Park Tuesday.

According to police, a call came in about shots fired around 3:15 p.m. When police arrived they found one man was shot in the 400 block of Seneca Trail. Police say they suspect it was a drive-by shooting.

Police are on the scene of a shooting that left one person injured in Cherokee Park Tuesday.(Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

This is a developing story and we will update it when more information is provided.