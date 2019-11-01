1 shot in Stoner Hill, SPD on scene

hreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in Stoner Hill that left a man with life-threatening injuries early Friday afternoon. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in Stoner Hill that left a man with life-threatening injuries early Friday afternoon.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. outside a home in the 1600 block of Easy Street. According to SPD Public Information Officer Christina Curtis, a man was shot in the head and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital. His current condition has not been updated.

At the scene, Curtis said there was no one in custody and the investigation is ongoing. No suspects have been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

