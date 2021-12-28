1 shot in W. Cedar Grove, Shreveport police investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting in West Cedar Grove early Tuesday afternoon that left one man wounded.

Officers were called to the scene on W. 74th near Clift Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. and arrived to find a man who had been shot in the lower leg and hand. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Callers reporting the shooting told police that there had been an argument just before shots were fired and that there was more than one person shooting. So far, police say the victim has been cooperating with their efforts to find out exactly what happened.

Investigators are reviewing video and talking to witnesses.