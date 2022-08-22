TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating a shooting outside of a gas station in Texarkana, Ark. over the weekend that left one person wounded.

TAPD officers were called to the shooting at the Raceway on Stateline Ave. just after 4:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say they arrived to find the victim suffering a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to the hospital with injuries police described as non-life-threatening.

Investigators found multiple shell casings and several vehicles were struck by the gunfire. Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division were notified. They began processing the scene and speaking with possible witnesses.

So far, there have been no arrests.