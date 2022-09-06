Shreveport police say a man was shot outside the Burger King on Hearne Ave. and Grassmere St. Tuesday. (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in Sunset Acres that left one person wounded early Tuesday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in the parking lot near the Burger King on Hearne Ave. and Grassmere St. Police say the victim was shot in the lower body and ran inside the fast food restaurant.

Police say he is expected to recover, but he is not cooperating with investigators.

