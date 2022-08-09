SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting that wounded at least one person outside a West Shreveport bank Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it happened outside the Chase Bank at W. 70th and Rasberry Ln. Investigators are still gathering information, but they say the shooter told officers he was in a vehicle when he was confronted by three men who accused him of a burglary. When one of them allegedly took a swing at him, the man says he pulled out a handgun and opened fire from inside his vehicle.

Police say the shooter was taken into custody at Hobbs and Buncombe Rd. in Huntington Park a short time later.

The shooting was taken to the hospital. Police did not have updated information on his condition.