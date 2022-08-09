SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a carjacking in the Highland neighborhood that left one person seriously wounded late Monday.

Police responded to the emergency call around 9:49 p.m. Officers say a person hid in the back seat of a vehicle near Line Ave. and Olive St. The attacker reached around and cut the owner across the neck, then drove away with the vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect is not yet in custody.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.