SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Early Monday morning, a woman was shot inside of her home in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Police responded to the scene on the corner of Portland Ave. and Stonewall St. just before 12:45 a.m. Officers say gunfire broke out on Portland Ave., and a stray bullet entered the home, striking her resident in the neck.

Police are investigatigating after a woman was shot by a stray bullet in Queensborough (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Woman struck by stray bullet inside Queensborough home (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

She was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not yet stated if there is someone in custody.