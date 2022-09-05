SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police and EMS crews are on the scene of a shooting in North Shreveport that left at least one person injured.

That person has been taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition.

It happened at the Northside Villas just off of N. Market Street near N. Lakewood Drive just after 3:30 p.m., according to online dispatch records. At one point, ten SPD units and four Shreveport Fire Department EMS crews were on the scene, along with four Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office units.