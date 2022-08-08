NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting on Saturday evening that left a Natchitoches man wounded and sent a stray bullet into a juvenile’s bedroom.

According to NPSO, it happened around 10:16 p.m. in the area of Independence Drive just south of Natchitoches. Deputies were called to the area to investigate reports of shots fired, including a report of a bullet striking a home and piercing the wall of a child’s bedroom.

The child was not injured.

While deputies were gathering information and evidence at that scene, including bullet casings along Independence Drive, a 24-year-old man showed up at the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The sheriff’s office says during the preliminary stages of the investigation, there were several conflicting statements as to exactly where the shooting took place, and “only limited information was provided by the victim to assist law enforcement.”

Detectives, however, determined the shooting took place on Independence Drive due to evidence collected and the home being struck by gunfire.

As the investigation continued, NPSO says detectives learned that the victim was visiting a friend in the area when several subjects began shooting at him, striking him at least one time in the shoulder.

The victim was treated at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and airlifted to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition.

The sheriff’s office says there are no suspects at this time and the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 318-357-7830.