SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are on the scene of a shooting at a Shreveport convenience store that left one man critically wounded Tuesday afternoon.

According to SPD Sgt. Angie Wilhite, a man was shot in the abdomen inside the Village Food on Jewella Avenue around 1:30 p.m. For unknown reasons, a man went into the store and shot the victim.

After the shooting, the gunman fled the scene on foot behind Morning Star Baptist Church. Witnesses say he was wearing a blue hoodie.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with injuries that are believed to be life-threatening.