1 wounded in shooting at MLK neighborhood apartment complex in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are on the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex in Shreveport’s MLK neighborhood that left one person wounded Thursday evening.

Several SPD and EMS units are at the Cooper Road Plaza apartments on a shooting call that came out at 5:41 p.m., according to Caddo-Shreveport dispatch records

The victim, a male, was seen being loaded into an ambulance at the entrance to the apartment complex. Police say he was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. His name has not been released.

Police say they are looking for witnesses.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.