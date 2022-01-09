1 wounded in shooting in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood

Crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in the Werner Park neighborhood that left one wounded.

According to online dispatch records, the call came in around 7:30 p.m. Sunday about a shooting on Devaughn Street near Fairy Avenue.

Police say one person was shot in the arm.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

