1 wounded in shooting in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting in the Werner Park neighborhood that left one wounded.
According to online dispatch records, the call came in around 7:30 p.m. Sunday about a shooting on Devaughn Street near Fairy Avenue.
Police say one person was shot in the arm.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!