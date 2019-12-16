1 wounded in shooting on I-20, SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are on the scene of a drive-by shooting that left one man wounded in Shreveport’s Westwood neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to Shreveport police, a 26-year-old man was driving westbound on I-20 and Monkhouse Drive when he was struck by gunfire. Police say the victim ultimately ended up in the parking lot of Roadway Inn.

It happened just after 1:00 p.m. Police say a witness told them that a black vehicle was seen near the victim when the shots were being fired.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with injuries that are not believed to be threatening.

The investigation is still ongoing.

