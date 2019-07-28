1 wounded in Sunset Acres shooting, SPD investigating

Shreveport police say the were called to the 3100 block of Lancaster Street around 4:45 p.m for a report of a man shot in the chest. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting in Shreveport’s Sunset Acres neighborhood Sunday afternoon that left a teenaged male wounded.

Police say officers were called to the 3100 block of Lancaster Street around 4:45 p.m for a report that someone there had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to LSU Oschner health with injuries that described as life-threatening.

Police say there are no suspects in custody.

