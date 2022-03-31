NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches police are investigating after a shooting left one person hospitalized Tuesday night.

Around 9:09 p.m., police received a shots fired call to the area around Alaska St. Officers found a person with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of Old Robeline Rd.

The person was airlifted to a hospital in Shreveport. They are in stable condition.

Police are investigating the shooting and ask the public if they have any information to call Detective John Wynn at (318) 357-3811. If you see anything suspicious, NPD asks that you call the department at (318) 352-8101.

You can also report a tip anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,000 for the arrest of an offender.