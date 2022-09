BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night.

Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.

Police say they do not have a suspect yet. The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.