SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting that took place in the Southwood neighborhood Monday.

Officers were called to an address on Salem Dr. just after 7:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, police found a crime scene at the parking lot of the Dollar General on the 8900 block of Walker Dr. Authorities believe the man was inside the car found at the scene at one time, but they are still investigating to determine how the events unfolded.

Shooting takes place outside of Shreveport Dollar General (Source KTAL/KMSS staff)

Shreveport police taking crime scene photos at the scene of a shooting outside a Dollar General (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

SPD investigating shooting outside of Dollar General (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Officials say the man’s wounds are considered life-threatening. There is no information yet on if there is a suspect, but police say they have several leads they’re investigating.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.