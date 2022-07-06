SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family and friends gathered Wednesday at the Shreveport park where Shamia Little was last seen one year ago, six days before her body was found a block away.

Shamia Little, 17, disappeared from Doug Williams Park on July 6, 2021. Her body was found six days later behind a business along Curtis Ln., less than a block away. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

The 17-year-old’s body was found July 12, 2021, behind a business along Curtis Lane. She had been shot, although the coroner did not say where on her body the wound was or whether it was the cause of her death.

One year later, no arrests have been made in the case.

Little is believed to have been abducted from the park, leaving her family and loved ones searching and pleading for her safe return. But Shreveport police say they have received no new information since 2021, and they are still pleading for the community’s help in solving her murder.

So are her loved ones.

“We’re here to love and support one another,” said one of the many friends who showed up to support the family and continue to push for information that could bring justice for Shamia.

“We will always love and support this family. We will always want justice for Shamia. She deserves justice. She will never be forgotten. She will always be remembered in our hearts.”

The FBI recently joined the effort to find Little’s killer, offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The announcement is in addition to a $3,000 reward from Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about the death of Shamia Little is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or 1-800-225-5324. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.