10 arrested after two separate shootings in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ten people have been arrested in connection with two separate shootings in Bossier City.

The first shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Chimi V’s at 2050 Old Minden Rd.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, an off-duty police detective who was driving through the area saw the shooting and began following the suspect’s vehicle until marked police units arrived in the area. When officers tried to pull the car over, the person drove off and began speeding through the Patricia Park and the Barksdale Annex neighborhoods before crashing at Burchett and Evans Streets.

Police took the four people inside the vehicle into custody as suspects. Investigators also identified three other suspects at the St. Charles apartment complex near Chimi V’s.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the three suspects at the apartment complex and the four suspects in the vehicle fired shots at each other. Several vehicles at the apartment complex were struck by bullets but no one was injured.

BCPD arrested all seven suspects on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons. The driver of the suspect vehicle is also charged with aggravated flight from an officer. Officers also seized five guns.

Those arrested were:

Lamarcus Taylor, 22, Dennis Taylor, 21, and Malik Taylor, 21 – suspects at St. Charles apartments

Tristan Manning – the driver of the vehicle

Jakaldrick Thomas, 20, Craigdrick King, 20, and Javious Lafear, 23 – passengers inside the vehicle

The second shots fired call happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday near Normand Ave. and Mike St. in the Shady Grove area.

According to BCPD, residents called and gave a detailed description of the suspect’s vehicle whose occupants were firing guns. A patrol officer stopped the vehicle at Shady Grove Dr. and Lark St. Officers took three people inside the vehicle into custody. Two guns and ammunition were also found inside the vehicle.

Shell cases were found in multiple locations. Detectives determined that the suspects were firing guns into the air from the vehicle and no one was injured.

The following people were arrested for illegal use of weapons:

Lorenzo Thomas, 20

Tyler Lewis, 20

Malik Washington, 18

Anyone in the neighborhood who may have video of the crime is urged to contact BCPD at (318) 741-8605.

Both shootings remain under investigation.