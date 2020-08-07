10 arrested on drug, firearms charges in Shreveport warrant round up

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Ten people have been arrested on drug and firearms charges following a four-day operation in Shreveport.

According to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond, agents with the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force seized seven firearms, a bullet proof vest, a gas mask, 30 ml of liquid steroids ($300 street value), 836 grams of THC edibles ($8,360 street value), 179 grams of crack cocaine ($17,900 street value), 111 grams of powder cocaine ($11,100 street value), 779.6 grams of methamphetamines ($77,960 street value), 85 grams of marijuana ($850 street value), and over $5,200 in cash.

Arrested were:

1700 Block of Arlington St. Shreveport La. (search warrant)

  • Jasmine Hill, 26, for Possession of Marijuana (Caddo summons issued);
  • Will Jenkins, 42, for Possession of Schedule II and Keeping a Disorderly Place (Caddo summons issued);
  • Sergio Taylor, 35, for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (booked into SPD jail);
  • Gentry Jones, 33, for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (booked into SPD jail);

1900 Block of Centenary St. Apt 93 Shreveport La. (search warrant)

  • Dede Curry, 45, for Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute (booked into SPD jail);

3100 Block of Fulton St. Shreveport La. (search warrant)

  • Deangleo Pouncy, 27, for Possession of Schedule I with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm;
  • Ariana Velasquez, 27, for Possession of Stolen Firearm;

7000 Block of Karen St. Shreveport La. (search warrant)

  • Melissa Brooks, 37, for four counts of Possession of Schedule II with Intent, two counts of Possession of Schedule I with Intent, Possession of CDS in the Presence of Minors, and Illegal Carrying of a Firearm;
  • Tyran Cade, 38, for four counts of Possession with Intent Schedule II, one count of Possession of Schedule I with Intent, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Unlawful Use of Body Armor;

2000 Block of Hearne Ave. Apt. 1303 (search warrant)

  • Cameron Mathews, 23, for Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Distribute;

