10-year-old girl shot on Bobbie Street, Bossier City police investigating

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is investigating a shooting on Bobbie Street where a 10-year-old girl was struck by gunfire Thursday evening.

According to BCPD, the shooting happened around 5:00 p.m. Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found the 10-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to the leg. The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and she is expected to survive from her injuries.

There is no word yet on what led to the shooting. This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.

