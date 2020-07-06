$10,000 reward for information on ATM stolen with forklift in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville Police Department responded to an ATM alarm at the First National Bank on Walton Blvd early Friday (July 3) morning.

Later in the morning at about 7, police said they discovered that the ATM was missing and whoever committing the offense, used a telescopic forklift to break it loose and remove it.

Police said the telescopic forklift was stolen from a nearby construction site.

Based upon video footage from the bank and surrounding businesses it was also determined that the suspect loaded the ATM into a large dump truck and fled the scene.

Around 9 a.m., Bentonville Officers located the dump truck and the stolen ATM in Rogers at a construction site only a few miles from the bank, police said.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect, or suspects.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact the Bentonville Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at 479-271-3170. The FBI is also involved in the investigation.

The personal information of callers can remain confidential.