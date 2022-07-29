Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Eleven people are in custody following a multi-agency task force investigation into several gang-related shootings in Marshall in mid-July.

The Marshall Police Department, the Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint arrest operation as part of an ongoing investigation into a shooting on July 17 in the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street and other shootings in Marshall.

Police say the operation led to the arrest of 11 people who have a combined 40 charges.

A search warrant for the 2000 block of Bledsoe Street resulted in the seizure of marijuana, M.D.M.A., THC, crack cocaine, a variety of pills, and four firearms.

Those who were arrested are:

Markel Kyre May, 18, of Marshall – charged with deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, and engaging in ongoing organized criminal activity.

Gregory Dewayne Worth, Jr., 25, Marshall – charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, engaging in organized criminal activity.

Christopher O’Neal George, Jr., 17, Marshall – charged with deadly conduct, discharging a firearm, engaging in organized criminal activity, and riot participation.

Ryan Louis Patterson, 34, Marshall – charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest vehicle, assault on a police officer, bond forfeiture-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Deonte Jacore McKinney, 28, Marshall – charged with unlawful possession of firearms by a felon, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of controlled substance (3), possession of marijuana, and five traffic warrants.

Eric Dray Booker, 28, Marshall – charged with traffic warrant

Derrick Lamont Bennett, 34, Marshall – charged with possession of marijuana, two class C offenses.

Robert Lexis Bennett, 34, Marshall – charged with possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence, one class C offense.

Kendra Monae Hurd, 29, Marshall – charged with five class C offenses.

Kimberly Lynn Bracey, 20, Marshall – charged with credit/debit card abuse and burglary of a vehicle.

Arron Demetrius Calloway, 29, Marshall – charged with class C offense.

“The Marshall Police Department is working with all of our resources to address the senseless and reckless shootings which have occurred,” Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth said in a statement. “We are thankful for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Violent Crime Task Force in partnering with us to bring those responsible for this violence to justice and making our community safer.”