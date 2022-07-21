SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Eleven people are behind bars in Shreveport after being arrested in connection with an operation involving non-compliant sex offenders.

According to police, SPD conducted the city-wide operation from July 11 to July 15 to identify and arrest the alleged non-compliant sex offenders. Below is a list of people arrested and charged with failing to register as sex offenders.

James Langendorfer, 29

Ellis Ray Kitchen, 74

Cameron Haynes, 29

Bruce Bagley, 49

Eric Willis, 46

Tito Myree

Charles Daniels, 60

Randolph Clement, 77

Hosea Bright, 42

Richard Dean, 63

Timothy Rudd, 62

Police say that offenders convicted of a certain crime that is sexual in nature are required by state law to register and maintain that status until the completion of their ordered time.

Two firearms were also seized as a result of the operation.