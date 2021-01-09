13 charged in federal court following Capitol violence; more to come

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Thirteen people have been charged in the District of Columbia’s Federal Court in relation to crimes committed when a mob seized the U.S Capitol Wednesday.

Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said the “lawless destruction at the U.S. Capitol building was an attack against one of our nation’s greatest institutions.”

Sherwin said his office has been working with law enforcement partners at all levels to identify, arrest and begin prosecuting people who took part in the “brazen criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol.”

He also said Saturday’s charges are just the beginning of the FBI’s efforts to hold those responsible.

In addition… About 40 people have been arrested and charged in D.C. Superior Court with offences that include unlawful entry, curfew violations, along with firearms-related crimes.