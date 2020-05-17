13 hurt, none killed in Louisiana memorial service shooting

BOGALUSA, La. (AP) – Authorities say 13 people have been shot as a large group gathered in a southern Louisiana city for a memorial service for a man killed earlier this week.

Police said no one was killed, but one person was in critical condition after the 9:15 p.m. Saturday shooting in Bogalusa. Investigators say the crowd was gathered to remember Dominique James, who was missing for a day before being found dead Friday in a car. James’ death is considered a homicide, but police have not released additional details.

Police say no arrests have been made and they haven’t had witnesses give them information either.

