13-year-old, 14-year-old charged in Saturday morning shooting in Lafayette

(KLFY) – Two juveniles have been charged after a shooting critically injured a 17-year-old in Lafayette on the morning of Jan.18.

Lafayette Police have confirmed that a 13-year-old male and a 14-year-old male have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

According to Corporal Bridgette Dugas, police were called to the 100 block of N. Meyers Drive around 2: 30 a.m.

Dugas said when police arrived, they found the male victim seated inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Both juveniles were located and arrested for attempted first-degree murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The motive for the shooting was robbery, police have confirmed.

An investigation remains on-going.