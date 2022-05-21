BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An 13-year-old girl died, following a two-parish early-morning car chase that ended in tragedy early Saturday morning.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, 13-year-old Brenda Adler, South Riverwood Loop, died just after midnight Saturday at the scene of the wreck in the 600 block of Montrose Drive.

The vehicle in which she was a passenger was involved in a chase that ended when the vehicle struck a brick wall and flipped, pinning the victim, according to Louisiana state police.

The high-speed chase with multiple agencies spanned Bossier and Caddo Parishes before the SUV law enforcement was pursuing overturned on Montrose Drive in Shreveport.

The Caddo Parish Coroner pronounced the 13-year-old dead at the scene.

Reportedly, Bossier Police, Shreveport Police and LSP Troop G troopers were part of the pursuit, and the LSP is investigating the accident.

At this time there has been no confirmation as to whether there were more passengers in the vehicle, nor if the driver is in custody.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available.