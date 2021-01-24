13-year-old girl arrested in homicide at Lake Charles grocery store

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – A fight at a Lake Charles grocery store ended with a stabbing death late Saturday.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the fight was between several young girls inside the store.

The victim, age 15, was stabbed during the fight and later succumbed to her injuries, sheriff deputies said.

The suspect, 13-year-old Regan Broussard is in custody.