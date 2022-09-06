CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 13-year-old is in jail, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for three more teens in connection with multiple car burglaries early Tuesday morning.

A concerned citizen made a call around 3:17 a.m. to report multiple masked juveniles at the Corridor Apartments in the 4300 block of Roy Road running through the complex and acting suspiciously.

When police arrived, the group of teens ran away, but deputies caught and arrested a 13-year-old. CPSO is working to identify the other three teens involved.

Several unlocked vehicles in the parking lot were targeted by the teens and burglarized.

Deputies do not believe this overnight burglary is connected to several car thefts and burglaries that ended in a shootout about a mile away on August 30.

CPSO reminds residents to lock their doors and remove any valuables from vehicles to avoid becoming a victim of these crimes.