CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dozens of people are behind bars in are facing charges in an underage alcohol and tobacco sales sting in Caddo Parish.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says their Youth Services Division conducted an underage alcohol/tobacco sales operation after receiving complaints. Below is a list of the 14 people arrested and the businesses in violation.

Triple J Travel Plaza. 8311 Springridge Texas Line Rd., Keithville, La. 71047; Tasha Wilson, 49, of Keithville, La.; Unlawful Sales to Persons Under 21, second offense and No ABO Card, first offense

The sheriff’s office also checked the 18 businesses below and found no violations.