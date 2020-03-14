14-year-old in in backseat of parked car in serious condition after being shot multiple times

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating the drive-by shooting of a 14-year-old in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1200 block of Texas Street late Friday.

Just before midnight on Friday, March 13, NPD patrol officers noticed a vehicle with its emergency flashers turned on on pull into the parking lot of Natchitoches Regional Medical Center.

When officers made contact with the driver, they learned a 14-year-old was in the backseat suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The occupants of the vehicle told officers that while they were inside Super Stop at 1205 Texas Street, an unknown individual began to shoot at their parked vehicle, resulting in the young teen being struck by bullets who stayed in the car.

The 14-year-old was transported from the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in serious condition to a hospital in Shreveport.

The Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

Anyone with information in regard to this investigation please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Detective William Connell at (318) 238-3911. All information given will remain confidential.

