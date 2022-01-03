15-year-old dies of gunshot wound; father, 16-year-old brother charged

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – 15-year-old is dead, after an alleged accidental shooting at a fast-food restaurant in southwest Shreveport, and his father and brother are charged in his death, which is Shreveport’s second homicide of 2022.

After an hours-long investigation by Shreveport Police detectives, Jeffrey Ebarb Sr., 45, of Frierson, was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on a charge of negligent homicide, and his 16-year-old son was booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center on the same charge.

According to Shreveport Police, Ebarb and his sons went to visit a family friend on Mansfield Road and that friend sold Ebarb a rifle. When they got in their vehicle to leave, the rifle was put in the backseat with the boys. The family then went to the Burger King in the 100 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, just east of the Interstate 49 exit.

Around 3 p.m., Ebarb placed their order, paid, and was waiting at the window when his 16-year-old son allegedly discharged the rifle, hitting his brother. The 16-year-old immediately cried out and said his brother was wounded. The family immediately left the restaurant and drove to Christus Highland Medical Center in the 1400 block of East Burt Kouns, where the 15-year-old was pronounced dead.

Shreveport detectives investigated the shooting and interviewed witnesses, as well as the Ebarbs, and just before 11 p.m. Sunday, booked both into jail. The elder Ebarb is currently being held without bond.