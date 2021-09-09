15-year-old fatally shot in Natchitoches, homicide investigation underway

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 15-year-old was found fatally shot Thursday morning in Natchitoches.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, shortly after 6 a.m. officers responded to the 1200 block of Highland Park Dr. regarding a person lying in front of a home. When they arrived they found a teenage boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

NPD says no suspects have been identified at this time.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is urged to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det.Rudy Glass at (318) 357-3878. You can also report a tip anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388.