15-year-old teen arrested for allegedly firing shots at woman outside Natchitoches home

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 15-year-old teen has been arrested along with a Natchitoches man for allegedly firing gunshots at a woman outside of her home Tuesday evening.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, the 15-year-old teen is charged with attempted second-degree murder and was placed into the Ware Youth Center.

Related Content Man, teen face charges after allegedly firing shots at woman outside Natchitoches home

The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Allen Street. NPD says the victim told officers that two people inside a car began shooting at her while she was in her driveway.

Detectives were later able to identify 21-year-old DeAndre Butler and the 15-year-old as the two gunmen in the car. Butler was arrested and charged with principle to attempted second-degree murder.

Investigators secured an arrest warrant for the teen and he was arrested Friday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.