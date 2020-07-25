16-year-old girl arrested after punching, kicking, beating mail carrier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Tactical Robbery Unit have arrested a 16-year-old female for beating and robbing a postal worker earlier this month.

Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, Shreveport Police Patrol officers responded to reports that a mail carrier had been assaulted in the 2000 block of Horton Avenue.

During an interview with the victim, the mail carrier told officers that she was delivering mail when she was approached by a young black female who asked for the mail for her residence. The postal carrier advised the teen that she had already dropped her mail in the door slot.

The suspect became angry with the mail carrier, and as she attempted to walk away,

the suspect snuck up behind her and punched her in the eye, knocking her to the ground.

When the postal carrier fell, the teenager began kicking her in the head, face and upper body causing moderate injuries. After beating the postal worker, the juvenile snatched the victim’s cell phone out of her pocket, but the mail carrier was able to grab it back.

At that point, the suspect ran off and the mail carrier called 911.

Investigators with the Tactical Robbery Unit and the U.S. Postal Service conducted surveillance on the suspect’s residence and police were able to take the girl into custody as she was leaving her home.

The teen was booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center and charged with one count of attempted simple.

Police learned that the suspect, at only 16 had a lengthy history of assaults on schoolteachers, resisting an officer, along with burglaries and thefts.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.